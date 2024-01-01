Menu
Account
Sign In
<span style=font-weight: 400;>500+Used *</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>o-></span><span style=font-weight: 400;>FREE</span><span style=font-weight: 400;> POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: April 2029 OR 140,000KMS</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>-></span><span style=font-weight: 400;>FREE</span><span style=font-weight: 400;> 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : April 2029</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>-></span><span style=font-weight: 400;>FREE</span><span style=font-weight: 400;> 30 DAY OR 3,000KM </span><span style=font-weight: 400;>EXCHANGE</span><span style=font-weight: 400;> PRIVILEGE</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>-></span><span style=font-weight: 400;>FREE</span><span style=font-weight: 400;> 160-Point Inspection</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->Preferred rate financing available</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>------------------------------------------------------</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>------------------------------------------------------</span>

2022 Mazda CX-30

66,421 KM

Details Description Features

$25,691

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mazda CX-30

GX

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Mazda CX-30

GX

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

Contact Seller

$25,691

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
66,421KM
VIN 3MVDMBB72NM410037

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,421 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

o->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: April 2029 OR 140,000KMS

->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : April 2029

->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE

->FREE 160-Point Inspection

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From City Mazda

Used 2020 Mazda CX-5 GT | Leather | SunRoof | Nav | Warranty to 2025 for sale in Halifax, NS
2020 Mazda CX-5 GT | Leather | SunRoof | Nav | Warranty to 2025 135,017 KM $26,991 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Kia Spectra LX | Keyless | Cruise | PwrWindows | CD | AM/FM for sale in Halifax, NS
2008 Kia Spectra LX | Keyless | Cruise | PwrWindows | CD | AM/FM 148,011 KM $10,991 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY | Bluetooth | HtdSeats | Keyless | Cruise for sale in Halifax, NS
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY | Bluetooth | HtdSeats | Keyless | Cruise 197,181 KM $10,991 + tax & lic

Email City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

Call Dealer

844-850-XXXX

(click to show)

844-850-8658

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,691

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

Contact Seller
2022 Mazda CX-30