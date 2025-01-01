$22,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Mazda CX-30
GX | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless
2022 Mazda CX-30
GX | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$22,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
74,010KM
VIN 3MVDMBB71NM413947
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
- Interior Colour Heated Black Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,010 KM
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: April 19 2029 OR 140 000KMS
->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : April 19 2029
->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: April 19 2029 OR 140 000KMS
->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : April 19 2029
->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From City Mazda
2017 Acura RDX Tech Pkg | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Cam | USB | 123,836 KM $18,991 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Murano SL | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Cam | USB |HtdWheel 104,709 KM $23,991 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Sorento LX V-6 | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | 190,424 KM $9,991 + tax & lic
Email City Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
Call Dealer
844-850-XXXX(click to show)
$22,991
+ taxes & licensing
City Mazda
844-850-8658
2022 Mazda CX-30