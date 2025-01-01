Menu
2022 Mazda CX-30

74,010 KM

Details Description

$22,991

+ tax & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-30

GX | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless

12527257

2022 Mazda CX-30

GX | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
74,010KM
VIN 3MVDMBB71NM413947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Heated Black Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,010 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: April 19 2029 OR 140 000KMS

->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : April 19 2029

->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE

->FREE 160-Point Inspection

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

Call Dealer

844-850-XXXX

(click to show)

844-850-8658

