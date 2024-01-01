Menu
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? ->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Apr 04 2027 OR UNLIMITED KMS ->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Apr 04 2025 OR UNLIMITED KMS ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available ->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing. ------------------------------------------------------

2022 Mazda CX-5

30,000 KM

$31,179

+ tax & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-5

GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Warranty to 2027

2022 Mazda CX-5

GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Warranty to 2027

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$31,179

+ taxes & licensing

Used
30,000KM
VIN JM3KFBCMXN1577418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Heated Leatherette
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,000 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Apr 04 2027 OR UNLIMITED KMS

->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Apr 04 2025 OR UNLIMITED KMS

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

$31,179

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

2022 Mazda CX-5