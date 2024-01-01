$32,991+ tax & licensing
2022 Mazda CX-5
Signature | Napa Leather | Bose | Carplay | 360Cam
2022 Mazda CX-5
Signature | Napa Leather | Bose | Carplay | 360Cam
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$32,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,379KM
VIN JM3KFBEY2N0576883
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Cocoa
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 6883M
- Mileage 91,379 KM
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
o->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Apr 18 2029 OR 140,000KMS
->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Apr 18 2029
->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
2022 Mazda CX-5