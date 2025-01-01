Menu
Account
Sign In
500+Used * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? -> POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: FEB 2029 OR 140 000KMS ->24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : FEB 2029 ->30 DAY OR 3,000KM <span style=text-decoration: underline;>EXCHANGE</span> PRIVILEGE -><u>FREE</u> 160-Point Inspection ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available <span>->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons</span> ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing. ------------------------------------------------------

2022 Mazda CX-5

45,136 KM

Details Description

$31,791

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mazda CX-5

GS Comfort | Htd seats | Warranty to 2029

Watch This Vehicle
12170023

2022 Mazda CX-5

GS Comfort | Htd seats | Warranty to 2029

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

Contact Seller

$31,791

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
45,136KM
VIN JM3KFBCM7N1520206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,136 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

-> POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: FEB 2029 OR 140 000KMS

->24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : FEB 2029

->30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE

->FREE 160-Point Inspection

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From City Mazda

Used 2018 Toyota Corolla LE | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless for sale in Halifax, NS
2018 Toyota Corolla LE | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless 134,601 KM $15,991 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-3 GS | Leather | SunRoof | Cam | Warranty to 2026 for sale in Halifax, NS
2021 Mazda CX-3 GS | Leather | SunRoof | Cam | Warranty to 2026 83,457 KM $20,991 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda CR-V LX | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Warranty to 2028 for sale in Halifax, NS
2021 Honda CR-V LX | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Warranty to 2028 68,972 KM $27,691 + tax & lic

Email City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

Call Dealer

844-850-XXXX

(click to show)

844-850-8658

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,791

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

Contact Seller
2022 Mazda CX-5