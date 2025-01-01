$31,791+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Mazda CX-5
GS Comfort | Htd seats | Warranty to 2029
2022 Mazda CX-5
GS Comfort | Htd seats | Warranty to 2029
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$31,791
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,136KM
VIN JM3KFBCM7N1520206
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 45,136 KM
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
-> POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: FEB 2029 OR 140 000KMS
->24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : FEB 2029
->30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email City Mazda
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
Call Dealer
844-850-XXXX(click to show)
$31,791
+ taxes & licensing
City Mazda
844-850-8658
2022 Mazda CX-5