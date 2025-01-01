Menu
Account
Sign In
500+Used * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? ->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Apr 5 2029 OR 140 000KMS ->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Apr 5 2026 UNLIMITED MILEAGE ->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Apr 5 2029 -><span style=text-decoration: underline;>FREE</span> 30 DAY OR 3,000KM <span style=text-decoration: underline;>EXCHANGE</span> PRIVILEGE -><u>FREE</u> 160-Point Inspection ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available <span>->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons</span> ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing. ------------------------------------------------------

2022 Mazda CX-5

20,816 KM

Details Description

$30,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Mazda CX-5

GS-L | Leather | Roof | Cam | USB | Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle
12450007

2022 Mazda CX-5

GS-L | Leather | Roof | Cam | USB | Bluetooth

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

  1. 12450007
  2. 12450007
  3. 12450007
  4. 12450007
  5. 12450007
  6. 12450007
  7. 12450007
Contact Seller

$30,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
20,816KM
VIN JM3KFBCM1N0580875

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polymetal Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Heated Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 20,816 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Apr 5 2029 OR 140 000KMS

->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Apr 5 2026 UNLIMITED MILEAGE

->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Apr 5 2029

->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE

->FREE 160-Point Inspection

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From City Mazda

Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GT | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | USB | Keyless for sale in Halifax, NS
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GT | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | USB | Keyless 63,974 KM $21,991 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-50 GT | Roof | Nav | Cam | USB | Warranty to 2029 for sale in Halifax, NS
2023 Mazda CX-50 GT | Roof | Nav | Cam | USB | Warranty to 2029 35,694 KM $36,991 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GT | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | Warranty to 2028 for sale in Halifax, NS
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GT | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | Warranty to 2028 44,394 KM $24,991 + tax & lic

Email City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

Call Dealer

844-850-XXXX

(click to show)

844-850-8658

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,991

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

2022 Mazda CX-5