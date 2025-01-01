Menu
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? -><u>FREE</u> POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Mar 14 2027 OR UNLIMITED KMS -><u>FREE</u> POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Mar 14 2025 OR UNLIMITED KMS ->24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Mar 14 2027 ->30 DAY OR 3,000KM <span style=text-decoration: underline;>EXCHANGE</span> PRIVILEGE -><u>FREE</u> 160-Point Inspection ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available <span>->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons</span> ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

42,406 KM

Details Description

$23,891

+ tax & licensing
2022 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GX | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Warranty to 2029

12175591

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GX | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Warranty to 2029

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$23,891

+ taxes & licensing

Used
42,406KM
VIN JM1BPAK73N1511384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Interior Colour Black heated cloth
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 42,406 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

$23,891

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

2022 Mazda MAZDA3