500+Used * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? -><span style=text-decoration: underline;>FREE</span> POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Apr 03 2029 OR 140 000KMS -><span style=text-decoration: underline;>FREE</span> COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Apr 03 2025 OR UNLIMITED KMS -><span style=text-decoration: underline;>FREE</span> 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Apr 03 2029 -><span style=text-decoration: underline;>FREE</span> 30 DAY OR 3,000KM <span style=text-decoration: underline;>EXCHANGE</span> PRIVILEGE -><u>FREE</u> 160-Point Inspection ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available <span>->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons</span> ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing. ------------------------------------------------------

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

69,492 KM

Details Description

$23,991

+ tax & licensing
2022 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Warranty to 2029

12211818

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Warranty to 2029

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$23,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
69,492KM
VIN JM1BPALL1N1513310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Quartz Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black heated cloth
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,492 KM

Vehicle Description

