$27,391+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GT | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | USB | HtdWheel
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$27,391
+ taxes & licensing
Used
121,145KM
VIN JM1BPBML9N1512491
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Quartz Metallic
- Interior Colour HEATED BLACK LEATHER
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 121,145 KM
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: MAR 29 2029 OR 140 000KMS
->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : MAR 29 2029 OR 140 000KMS
->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
