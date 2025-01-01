$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GX | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless
2022 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GX | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN JM1BPAK70N1522519
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Sept 15 2029 OR 140 000KMS
->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Sept 15 2025 UNLIMITED MILEAGE
->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Sept 15 2029 OR 140 000KMS
->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Vehicle research at www.BrochureLibrary.com
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
2022 Mazda MAZDA3