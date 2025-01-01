Menu
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? -><u>FREE</u> POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Sept 15 2029 OR 140 000KMS -><u>FREE</u> COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Sept 15 2025 UNLIMITED MILEAGE -><u>FREE</u> 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Sept 15 2029 OR 140 000KMS -><u>FREE</u> 30 DAY OR 3,000KM <u>EXCHANGE</u> PRIVILEGE -><u>FREE</u> 160-Point Inspection ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Vehicle research at <a title=www.BrochureLibrary.com href=https://www.BrochureLibrary.com target=_blank rel=noopener>www.BrochureLibrary.com</a> ->Preferred rate financing available ->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing. ------------------------------------------------------

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GX | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless

13180646

2022 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport GX | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
CALL
VIN JM1BPAK70N1522519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

City Mazda

844-850-8658

2022 Mazda MAZDA3