Menu
Account
Sign In
Midsize Cars, Cooper S ALL4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2022 MINI Cooper Countryman

65,814 KM

Details Description

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 MINI Cooper Countryman

Watch This Vehicle

2022 MINI Cooper Countryman

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
65,814KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # NC00336A
  • Mileage 65,814 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, Cooper S ALL4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2022 MINI Cooper Countryman for sale in Halifax, NS
2022 MINI Cooper Countryman 65,814 KM $33,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Murano SV for sale in Amherst, NS
2016 Nissan Murano SV 173,780 KM $16,888 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda CR-V Touring for sale in Amherst, NS
2018 Honda CR-V Touring 106,680 KM $25,888 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2022 MINI Cooper Countryman