$95,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 RAM 1500
TRX - 6.2L SUPERCHARGED, PANO ROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS AND WHEEL, CREW,
2022 RAM 1500
TRX - 6.2L SUPERCHARGED, PANO ROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS AND WHEEL, CREW,
Location
Steele Auto Group
12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8
902-455-0566
$95,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
96,750KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6SRFU94NN333085
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,750 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
TRX 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-8 6.2 L/376
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Monotone Paint
Additional Features
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
ENGINE: 6.2L SRT HEMI V8 SUPERCHARGED (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29Y TRX -inc: Engine: 6.2L SRT HEMI V8 Supercharged Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
WHEELS: 18" X 9" BLACK POLISH ALUMINUM (STD)
DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Dome Dual LED Reading Lamps
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Heated Seats Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust
TRX LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Power Adjustable Pedals Wrapped Driver & Passenger Assist Handles Pick-Up Box Lighting Body-Colour Door Handles MOPAR Brig...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Steele Auto Group
2017 Kia Sportage 119,356 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Ford F-150 33,505 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape 175,426 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Steele Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group
Halifax Chrysler
12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8
Call Dealer
902-455-XXXX(click to show)
902-455-0566
Alternate Numbers1-888-793-6264
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$95,888
+ taxes & licensing
Steele Auto Group
902-455-0566
2022 RAM 1500