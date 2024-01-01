Menu
TRX 4x4 Crew Cab 57 Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-8 6.2 L/376

2022 RAM 1500

96,750 KM

$95,888

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500

TRX - 6.2L SUPERCHARGED, PANO ROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS AND WHEEL, CREW,

2022 RAM 1500

TRX - 6.2L SUPERCHARGED, PANO ROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS AND WHEEL, CREW,

Steele Auto Group

12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8

902-455-0566

$95,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,750KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFU94NN333085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,750 KM

Vehicle Description

TRX 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-8 6.2 L/376

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Monotone Paint

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
ENGINE: 6.2L SRT HEMI V8 SUPERCHARGED (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29Y TRX -inc: Engine: 6.2L SRT HEMI V8 Supercharged Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
WHEELS: 18" X 9" BLACK POLISH ALUMINUM (STD)
DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Dome Dual LED Reading Lamps
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Heated Seats Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust
TRX LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Power Adjustable Pedals Wrapped Driver & Passenger Assist Handles Pick-Up Box Lighting Body-Colour Door Handles MOPAR Brig...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Halifax Chrysler

12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8

$95,888

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-455-0566

2022 RAM 1500