Menu
Account
Sign In
Top reasons for buying from Halifax Chrysler: Live Market Value Pricing, No Pressure Environment, State Of The Art facility, Mopar Certified Technicians, Convenient Location, Best Test Drive Route In City, Full Disclosure. Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection, 2 Years Fresh MVI, Brake Inspection, Tire Inspection, Fresh Oil Change, Free Carfax Report, Vehicle Professionally Detailed. Here at Halifax Chrysler, we are committed to providing excellence in customer service and will ensure your purchasing experience is second to none! Visit us at 12 Lakelands Boulevard in Bayers Lake, call us at 902-455-0566 or visit us online at www.halifaxchrysler.com *** We do our best to ensure vehicle specifications are accurate. It is up to the buyer to confirm details.***

2022 RAM 1500

51,622 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
12502597

2022 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Steele Auto Group

12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8

902-455-0566

  1. 12502597
  2. 12502597
  3. 12502597
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
51,622KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFVT7NN207264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 51,622 KM

Vehicle Description

Top reasons for buying from Halifax Chrysler: Live Market Value Pricing, No Pressure Environment, State Of The Art facility, Mopar Certified Technicians, Convenient Location, Best Test Drive Route In City, Full Disclosure. Certification Program Details: 85 Point Inspection, 2 Years Fresh MVI, Brake Inspection, Tire Inspection, Fresh Oil Change, Free Carfax Report, Vehicle Professionally Detailed. Here at Halifax Chrysler, we are committed to providing excellence in customer service and will ensure your purchasing experience is second to none! Visit us at 12 Lakelands Boulevard in Bayers Lake, call us at 902-455-0566 or visit us online at www.halifaxchrysler.com *** We do our best to ensure vehicle specifications are accurate. It is up to the buyer to confirm details.***

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Exterior

Rear wheelhouse liners

Additional Features

9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
BLACK CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
TIRES: 275/55R20 OWL ALL-SEASON (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Active Noise Control System Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Passive Tuned Mass Damper HEMI Badge 220 Amp Alternator (STD)
REBEL LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Media Hub w/2 USB Charging Ports Rear Underseat Compartment Storage Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Remote Start System Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Park-Sense Front/Rear Park Assist w/Stop Security Alarm 11...
RADIO: UCONNECT 5W NAV W/12.0" DISPLAY -inc: Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Hands-Free Phone Communication 12" Touchscreen A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control GPS Navigation SiriusXM w/360L On-Demand Content All Radio-Equi...
BLACK POWER TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Black Exterior Mirrors Trailer Tow Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2016 Audi Q5 3.0T Technik for sale in Dieppe, NB
2016 Audi Q5 3.0T Technik 115,000 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van for sale in Halifax, NS
2022 Ford Transit Cargo Van 95,031 KM $49,389 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta for sale in Halifax, NS
2019 Volkswagen Jetta 112,161 KM $17,803 + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Halifax Chrysler

12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8

Call Dealer

902-455-XXXX

(click to show)

902-455-0566

Alternate Numbers
1-888-793-6264
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-455-0566

2022 RAM 1500