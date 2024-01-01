Menu
Account
Sign In
Express 4x4 Crew Cab 57 Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

102,599 KM

Details Description Features

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

Express - 4x4, CREW, V8, 3.92, 6 PASSENGER, 8.4" SCREEN, CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

Express - 4x4, CREW, V8, 3.92, 6 PASSENGER, 8.4" SCREEN, CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO

Location

Steele Auto Group

12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8

902-455-0566

Contact Seller

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
102,599KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7KT8NS181574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 102,599 KM

Vehicle Description

Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345

Vehicle Features

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
2nd row in-floor storage bins

Mechanical

Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

RADIO: UCONNECT 5 W/8.4" DISPLAY

Additional Features

DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Electronic Shift
BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM
Mopar Sport Performance Hood
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Wheels: 20" x 8" Aluminum Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins Carpet Floor Covering Remote Keyless E...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Body-Colour Front Fascia Body-Colour Grille Body-Colo...
121-LITRE (32-GALLON) FUEL TANK
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler Engine Calibration Flash - V2
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: 7" Customizable In-Cluster Display

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2017 Kia Sportage for sale in Halifax, NS
2017 Kia Sportage 119,356 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 for sale in Halifax, NS
2022 Ford F-150 33,505 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape for sale in Halifax, NS
2019 Ford Escape 175,426 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Halifax Chrysler

12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8

Call Dealer

902-455-XXXX

(click to show)

902-455-0566

Alternate Numbers
1-888-793-6264
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-455-0566

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 1500 Classic