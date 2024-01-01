$37,995+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic
Express - 4x4, CREW, V8, 3.92, 6 PASSENGER, 8.4" SCREEN, CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO
Location
Steele Auto Group
12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8
902-455-0566
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
102,599KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7KT8NS181574
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 102,599 KM
Vehicle Description
Express 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345
Vehicle Features
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
2nd row in-floor storage bins
Mechanical
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Exterior
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 W/8.4" DISPLAY
Additional Features
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Active Grille Shutters Electronic Shift
BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
WHEELS: 20" X 8" ALUMINUM
Mopar Sport Performance Hood
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Wheels: 20" x 8" Aluminum Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins Carpet Floor Covering Remote Keyless E...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) GVWR: 3 129 kgs (6 900 lbs) Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System Body-Colour Front Fascia Body-Colour Grille Body-Colo...
121-LITRE (32-GALLON) FUEL TANK
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS -inc: Electronically Controlled Throttle Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Next Generation Engine Controller Engine Oil Heat Exchanger Hemi Badge Heavy-Duty Transmission Oil Cooler Engine Calibration Flash - V2
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: 7" Customizable In-Cluster Display
