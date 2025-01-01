Menu
2022 RAM 1500 Classic

19,907 KM

Details Description Features

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
2022 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

12502600

2022 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

Steele Auto Group

12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8

902-455-0566

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
19,907KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KG6NG388443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 19,907 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
2nd row in-floor storage bins

Mechanical

Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS

Media / Nav / Comm

RADIO: UCONNECT 5 W/8.4" DISPLAY

Additional Features

ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Mopar Sport Performance Hood
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic Body-Colour Front Fascia Body-Colour Grille Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Ram 1500 Express Group
MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Wheels: 20" x 8" Aluminum Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats 2nd Row In-Floor Storage Bins Carpet Floor Covering Remote Keyless E...
121-LITRE (32-GALLON) FUEL TANK
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS Black Exterior Badging Semi-Gloss Black Wheel Centre Hub
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: 7" Customizable In-Cluster Display
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Google Android Auto 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Black 4x4 Badge Black Headl...

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Halifax Chrysler

12 Lakelands Blvd., Halifax, NS B3S 1S8

2022 RAM 1500 Classic