Menu
Account
Sign In
Recent Arrival!Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat2022 Ram 2500 Laramie4WD 6-Speed Automatic 6.7L Cummins I6 TurbodieselVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2022 RAM 2500

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 RAM 2500

Laramie

Watch This Vehicle

2022 RAM 2500

Laramie

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6UR5FL7NG410617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat2022 Ram 2500 Laramie4WD 6-Speed Automatic 6.7L Cummins I6 TurbodieselVALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Tow Hooks
Monotone Paint
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD

Mechanical

220-Amp Alternator

Additional Features

3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Bright Accent Shift Knob
GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS) (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HH -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED 40/20/40 BENCH
Adaptive Steering System
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater 220-Amp Alternator Winter Front Grille Cover Tow H...
MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
LARAMIE LEVEL D EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory Front Ventilated Seats Power Multi-Function Manual Folding Mirrors Remote Tailgate Release 17-Speaker harman/k...
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM -inc: Tires: LT285/60R20E OWL On/Off Road Centre Hub
SAFETY GROUP B -inc: Automatic High-Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop Digital Rearview Mirror Adaptive Steering System Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning Plus Lane Keep Assist
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/12.0" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto Off-Road Info Pages Selectable Tire Fill Alert Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Hands-Free Phone Communication 12" Touchscreen GPS Navigation GPS Antenna Input SiriusXM...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

Used 2017 Honda Civic SEDAN for sale in Halifax, NS
2017 Honda Civic SEDAN 117,021 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 RAM 2500 Laramie for sale in Halifax, NS
2022 RAM 2500 Laramie 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Civic Sedan EX for sale in Dartmouth, NS
2016 Honda Civic Sedan EX 201,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Steele Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

Contact Seller
2022 RAM 2500