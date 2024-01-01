Menu
Account
Sign In
500+Used * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? -><u>FREE</u> POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Dec 19 2027 OR 100,000KMS -><u>FREE</u> COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Dec 19 2025 OR 60,000KMS ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available <span>->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons</span> ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing. ------------------------------------------------------

2022 Toyota Corolla

14,272 KM

Details Description Features

$26,493

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Toyota Corolla

SE | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Warranty to 2027

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Toyota Corolla

SE | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Warranty to 2027

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

  1. 11839307
  2. 11839307
  3. 11839307
  4. 11839307
  5. 11839307
  6. 11839307
  7. 11839307
  8. 11839307
Contact Seller

$26,493

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
14,272KM
VIN 5YFB4MBE3NP137332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DARK BLUE METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black heated cloth
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 14,272 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Dec 19 2027 OR 100,000KMS

->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Dec 19 2025 OR 60,000KMS

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From City Mazda

Used 2019 Mazda CX-9 GT | Leather | SunRoof | Nav | Warranty to 2026 for sale in Halifax, NS
2019 Mazda CX-9 GT | Leather | SunRoof | Nav | Warranty to 2026 64,280 KM $33,493 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue Essential | Cam | USB | HtdSeat | Warranty to 2026 for sale in Halifax, NS
2021 Hyundai Venue Essential | Cam | USB | HtdSeat | Warranty to 2026 63,921 KM $20,593 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GX | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Warranty to 2029 for sale in Halifax, NS
2022 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GX | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Warranty to 2029 11,774 KM $25,493 + tax & lic

Email City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

Call Dealer

844-850-XXXX

(click to show)

844-850-8658

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,493

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

Contact Seller
2022 Toyota Corolla