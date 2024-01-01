Menu
Midsize Cars, Komfort 45 TFSI quattro, 7-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/121

2023 Audi A5 Sportback

6,600 KM

Details

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Steele Auto Group

6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9

902-453-2834

Used
6,600KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 6,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, Komfort 45 TFSI quattro, 7-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/121

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BRILLIANT BLACK
BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES W/CONTRAST STITCHING
ITM REMOVAL CREDIT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

