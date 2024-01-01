$49,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Audi A5 Sportback
Komfort
Location
Steele Auto Group
6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9
902-453-2834
Used
6,600KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 6,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, Komfort 45 TFSI quattro, 7-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-4 2.0 L/121
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
BRILLIANT BLACK
BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES W/CONTRAST STITCHING
ITM REMOVAL CREDIT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Steele Auto Group
Steele Auto Group
Audi Halifax
6077 Columbus Street, Halifax, NS B3K 0E9
Call Dealer
902-453-XXXX(click to show)
2023 Audi A5 Sportback