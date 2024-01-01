Menu
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? -><u>FREE</u> POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Jun 21 2028 OR 100,000KMS -><u>FREE</u> COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Jun 21 2026 OR 60,000KMS ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available ->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

2023 Chrysler Pacifica

21,000 KM

Details Description

$48,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited | Leather | Roof | Nav | Warranty to 2028

11990235

2023 Chrysler Pacifica

Limited | Leather | Roof | Nav | Warranty to 2028

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,000KM
VIN 2C4RC1GG4PR504476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black Heated & Cooled Nappa Leather
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 21,000 KM

Vehicle Description

City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

2023 Chrysler Pacifica