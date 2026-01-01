Menu
2023 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoost

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

28,401 KM

Details Description Features

$44,459

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend

13507490

2023 Ford Bronco Sport

Big Bend

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$44,459

+ taxes & licensing

Used
28,401KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3FMCR9B63PRD29273

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour AREA 51
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 28,401 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival! Area 51 2023 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoost VALUE MARKET PRICING!!. ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
AREA 51
CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE W/TRAILER SWAY CONTROL -inc: full size spare
WHEELS: 18" EBONY BLACK-PAINTED ALUMINUM -inc: Machined-face Tires: 225/60R18 100H All Season BSW
CONVENIENCE PACKAGE -inc: Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Front Driver/Passenger Seat Back Zipper Pockets Wireless Charging Pad Intelligent Access (Lock/Unlock) push-button start and SecuriCode keyless-entry keypad Universal Garage Door Opener (UG...
2ND ROW CARPETED SEATBACK -inc: rubberized seatback mat

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

$44,459

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2023 Ford Bronco Sport