$59,000+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
43,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black w/Medium Dark Slate
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 43,000 KM
Vehicle Description
10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V6 3.5 L EcoBoost
Vehicle Features
Exterior
BLACK PLATFORM RUNNING BOARDS
Mechanical
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Additional Features
BLACK VINYL FLOOR COVERING -inc: Does not include floor mats
LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOTLIGHTS -inc: high-intensity LED security approach lamps
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal ECO sport tow/haul slippery deep snow/sand and mud/rut (STD)
MANUAL TELESCOPING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: power glass manual folding heat LED puddle lamps and black skull caps
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Towing capability up to TBD lbs tailgate LED Integrated Trailer Brake Controller Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver towing capability up to TBD lbs smart trailer tow connector (includes BLIS w/trailer tow coverage where BLI...
Tires: LT265/70R17C BSW A/T
EQUIPMENT GROUP 300A STANDARD
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 3 198 kg (7 050 lb) Payload Package
ONBOARD 400W OUTLET
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 3 198 kg (7 050 lb) Payload Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
