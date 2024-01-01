Menu
10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V6 3.5 L EcoBoost

2023 Ford F-150

43,000 KM

$59,000

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford F-150

2023 Ford F-150

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$59,000

+ taxes & licensing

43,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black w/Medium Dark Slate
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 43,000 KM

Vehicle Description

10-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V6 3.5 L EcoBoost

Vehicle Features

Exterior

BLACK PLATFORM RUNNING BOARDS

Mechanical

3.31 AXLE RATIO

Additional Features

BLACK VINYL FLOOR COVERING -inc: Does not include floor mats
LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOTLIGHTS -inc: high-intensity LED security approach lamps
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal ECO sport tow/haul slippery deep snow/sand and mud/rut (STD)
MANUAL TELESCOPING TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: power glass manual folding heat LED puddle lamps and black skull caps
TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Towing capability up to TBD lbs tailgate LED Integrated Trailer Brake Controller Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver towing capability up to TBD lbs smart trailer tow connector (includes BLIS w/trailer tow coverage where BLI...
Tires: LT265/70R17C BSW A/T
EQUIPMENT GROUP 300A STANDARD
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 3 198 kg (7 050 lb) Payload Package
ONBOARD 400W OUTLET
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 3 198 kg (7 050 lb) Payload Package

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

$59,000

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2023 Ford F-150