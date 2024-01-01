Menu
Rubicon 392 4 Door 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Premium Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392

2023 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Rubicon 392 4 Door 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Premium Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
TIRES: LT285/70R17C BSW ON/OFF-ROAD (STD)
SKY 1-TOUCH POWER TOP -inc: Removable Rear Glass Quarter Panels Rear Glass Quarter Panel Storage Bag
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27X RUBICON 392 -inc: Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BEADLOCK CAPABLE (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

