2023 Jeep Wrangler
2023 Jeep Wrangler
Location
Steele Auto Group
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Rubicon 392 4 Door 4x4, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Premium Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
BLACK
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
TIRES: LT285/70R17C BSW ON/OFF-ROAD (STD)
SKY 1-TOUCH POWER TOP -inc: Removable Rear Glass Quarter Panels Rear Glass Quarter Panel Storage Bag
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27X RUBICON 392 -inc: Engine: 6.4L SRT HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" BEADLOCK CAPABLE (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Steele Auto Group
Steele Ford Lincoln
3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2
902-982-3808
Alternate Numbers1-888-418-1090
