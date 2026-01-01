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Small SUV 4WD, R-Dynamic SE 4WD, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

2023 Land Rover Discovery

75,925 KM

Details Description Features

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Land Rover Discovery

Sport R-Dynamic SE

Watch This Vehicle
14517979

2023 Land Rover Discovery

Sport R-Dynamic SE

Location

Steele Auto Group

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-453-1233

Contact Seller

$31,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
75,925KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SALCL2FX4PH334251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony/Ebony/Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,925 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, R-Dynamic SE 4WD, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122

Vehicle Features

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Front fog lights
Black roof rails
Heated windscreen

Additional Features

Fixed Panoramic Roof
SANTORINI BLACK METALLIC
WHEELS: 20" STYLE 5089 GLOSS BLACK
DISCOVERY SPORT PROTECTION PACK -inc: Rubber Floor Mats Load Space Rubber Mat
LAND ROVER HAND OVER PACK
CHROME LOOK FINISH LOCKING WHEEL NUTS
HEATED FIXED REAR SEATS
EBONY/EBONY/EBONY DUOLEATHER SEAT TRIM W/CONTRAST STITCH

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Jaguar

3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

Call Dealer

902-453-XXXX

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902-453-1233

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$31,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-453-1233

2023 Land Rover Discovery