$31,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Land Rover Discovery
Sport R-Dynamic SE
2023 Land Rover Discovery
Sport R-Dynamic SE
Location
Steele Auto Group
3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
902-453-1233
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
75,925KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN SALCL2FX4PH334251
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Santorini Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony/Ebony/Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,925 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, R-Dynamic SE 4WD, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Convenience
Tow Hitch Receiver
Exterior
Front fog lights
Black roof rails
Heated windscreen
Additional Features
Fixed Panoramic Roof
SANTORINI BLACK METALLIC
WHEELS: 20" STYLE 5089 GLOSS BLACK
DISCOVERY SPORT PROTECTION PACK -inc: Rubber Floor Mats Load Space Rubber Mat
LAND ROVER HAND OVER PACK
CHROME LOOK FINISH LOCKING WHEEL NUTS
HEATED FIXED REAR SEATS
EBONY/EBONY/EBONY DUOLEATHER SEAT TRIM W/CONTRAST STITCH
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Steele Auto Group
Steele Jaguar
3365 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
Call Dealer
902-453-XXXX(click to show)
$31,990
+ taxes & licensing>
Steele Auto Group
902-453-1233
2023 Land Rover Discovery