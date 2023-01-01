Menu
2023 Lincoln Aviator

9,996 KM

Details Description Features

$75,825

+ tax & licensing
$75,825

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2023 Lincoln Aviator

2023 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve

2023 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

$75,825

+ taxes & licensing

9,996KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10522194
  • Stock #: TL1830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Infinite Black Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Roast
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 9,996 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Infinite Black Metallic Clearcoat2023 Lincoln Aviator ReserveAWD 10-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6VALUE MARKET PRICING!!.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Equipment Group 200A
TRANSMISSION: 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC W/SELECTSHIFT (STD)
ENGINE: TWIN-TURBOCHARGED 3.0L V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
INFINITE BLACK METALLIC CLEARCOAT

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

1-888-418-1090
