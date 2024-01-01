$29,992+ tax & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-30
GX | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Warranty to 2031
2023 Mazda CX-30
GX | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Warranty to 2031
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$29,992
+ taxes & licensing
Used
4,679KM
VIN 3MVDMBB79PM552341
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Machine Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Black heated cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 4,679 KM
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
o->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: June 19 2030 OR 140,000KMS
->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : June 19 2030
->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
$29,992
+ taxes & licensing
City Mazda
844-850-8658
2023 Mazda CX-30