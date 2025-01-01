Menu
Used
63,391KM
VIN 3MVDMBDY4PM500038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Interior Colour Heated Garnet Red Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,391 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Jan 10 2026 UNLIMITED MILEAGE

->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Jan 10 2030 OR 140 000KMS

->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Jan 10 2030 OR 140 000KMS

->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE

->FREE 160-Point Inspection

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Mazda CX-30