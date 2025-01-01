Menu
Account
Sign In
500+Used * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? -><u>FREE</u> POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Oct 11 2029 OR 140 000KMS -><u>FREE</u> 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Oct 11 2029 OR 140 000KMS -><u>FREE</u> 30 DAY OR 3,000KM <u>EXCHANGE</u> PRIVILEGE -><u>FREE</u> 160-Point Inspection ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available ->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing. ------------------------------------------------------

2023 Mazda CX-5

91,215 KM

Details Description

$31,491

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Mazda CX-5

GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless |

Watch This Vehicle
13056443

2023 Mazda CX-5

GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless |

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

  1. 13056443
  2. 13056443
  3. 13056443
  4. 13056443
  5. 13056443
  6. 13056443
  7. 13056443
  8. 13056443
  9. 13056443
  10. 13056443
  11. 13056443
  12. 13056443
  13. 13056443
  14. 13056443
  15. 13056443
  16. 13056443
  17. 13056443
  18. 13056443
  19. 13056443
  20. 13056443
  21. 13056443
  22. 13056443
  23. 13056443
  24. 13056443
  25. 13056443
  26. 13056443
  27. 13056443
  28. 13056443
  29. 13056443
  30. 13056443
  31. 13056443
  32. 13056443
  33. 13056443
  34. 13056443
  35. 13056443
  36. 13056443
  37. 13056443
  38. 13056443
  39. 13056443
  40. 13056443
  41. 13056443
  42. 13056443
  43. 13056443
  44. 13056443
  45. 13056443
  46. 13056443
  47. 13056443
  48. 13056443
  49. 13056443
  50. 13056443
  51. 13056443
  52. 13056443
  53. 13056443
  54. 13056443
  55. 13056443
  56. 13056443
  57. 13056443
  58. 13056443
  59. 13056443
  60. 13056443
  61. 13056443
  62. 13056443
  63. 13056443
Contact Seller

$31,491

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,215KM
VIN JM3KFBCM0P0102112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Eternal Blue
  • Interior Colour HEATED BLACK LEATHER
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,215 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Oct 11 2029 OR 140 000KMS

->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Oct 11 2029 OR 140 000KMS

->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE

->FREE 160-Point Inspection

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From City Mazda

Used 2012 Ford Fusion SEL | USB | Bluetooth | Cruise | for sale in Halifax, NS
2012 Ford Fusion SEL | USB | Bluetooth | Cruise | 136,788 KM $6,991 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chrysler 300 300S | Leather | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth for sale in Halifax, NS
2018 Chrysler 300 300S | Leather | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth 170,051 KM $13,991 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda CX-5 GT| Leather | Roof | USB | HtdWheel | Bluetooth for sale in Halifax, NS
2014 Mazda CX-5 GT| Leather | Roof | USB | HtdWheel | Bluetooth 240,225 KM $9,991 + tax & lic

Email City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

Call Dealer

844-850-XXXX

(click to show)

844-850-8658

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,491

+ taxes & licensing>

City Mazda

844-850-8658

2023 Mazda CX-5