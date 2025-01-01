$31,491+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-5
GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless |
2023 Mazda CX-5
GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless |
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$31,491
+ taxes & licensing
Used
91,215KM
VIN JM3KFBCM0P0102112
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Eternal Blue
- Interior Colour HEATED BLACK LEATHER
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,215 KM
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Oct 11 2029 OR 140 000KMS
->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Oct 11 2029 OR 140 000KMS
->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------------------------------
------------------------------------------------------
