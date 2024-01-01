Menu
<span style=font-weight: 400;>500+Used *</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>o-></span><span style=font-weight: 400;>FREE</span><span style=font-weight: 400;> POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Apr 2030 OR 140,000KMS</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>-></span><span style=font-weight: 400;>FREE</span><span style=font-weight: 400;> 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Apr 2030</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>-></span><span style=font-weight: 400;>FREE</span><span style=font-weight: 400;> 30 DAY OR 3,000KM </span><span style=font-weight: 400;>EXCHANGE</span><span style=font-weight: 400;> PRIVILEGE</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>-></span><span style=font-weight: 400;>FREE</span><span style=font-weight: 400;> 160-Point Inspection</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->Preferred rate financing available</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>------------------------------------------------------</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.</span> <span style=font-weight: 400;>------------------------------------------------------</span>

2023 Mazda CX-50

56,944 KM

Details Description Features

$30,491

+ tax & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-50

GS-L | Carplay | Leathertte | Htd seats | cam

2023 Mazda CX-50

GS-L | Carplay | Leathertte | Htd seats | cam

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$30,491

+ taxes & licensing

Used
56,944KM
VIN 7MMVABCM9PN141997

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 56,944 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

$30,491

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

2023 Mazda CX-50