$36,991+ tax & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-50
GT | Roof | Nav | Cam | USB | Warranty to 2029
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$36,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
35,694KM
VIN 7MMVABDM5PN101169
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polymetal Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Heated Black w/Camel Stitching
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 35,694 KM
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: May 20 2029 OR 140 000KMS
->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: May 20 2025 UNLIMTED MILEAGE
->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : May 20 2029
->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
2023 Mazda CX-50