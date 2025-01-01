$41,991+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Mazda CX-50
GT w Turbo | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Cam | USB
2023 Mazda CX-50
GT w Turbo | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Cam | USB
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$41,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,196KM
VIN 7MMVABDY9PN111335
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
- Interior Colour Heated Black w/Camel Stitching Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 40,196 KM
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Sept 22 2029 OR 140 000KMS
->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Sept 22 2025
->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Sept 22 2029 OR 140 000 KMS
->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Vehicle research at www.BrochureLibrary.com
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Sept 22 2029 OR 140 000KMS
->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Sept 22 2025
->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Sept 22 2029 OR 140 000 KMS
->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Vehicle research at www.BrochureLibrary.com
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From City Mazda
2023 Subaru ASCENT Onyx | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Cam | USB 52,948 KM $39,991 + tax & lic
2023 Mazda CX-5 Sport Design w/Turbo | Leather | Sunroof | Nav 71,589 KM $35,991 + tax & lic
2024 Nissan Murano SV | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Cam |USB | HtdWheel 50,464 KM $32,991 + tax & lic
Email City Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
Call Dealer
844-850-XXXX(click to show)
$41,991
+ taxes & licensing>
City Mazda
844-850-8658
2023 Mazda CX-50