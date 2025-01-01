Menu
Account
Sign In
500+Used * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? -><u>FREE</u> POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Sept 22 2029 OR 140 000KMS -><u>FREE</u> COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Sept 22 2025 -><u>FREE</u> 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Sept 22 2029 OR 140 000 KMS -><u>FREE</u> 30 DAY OR 3,000KM <u>EXCHANGE</u> PRIVILEGE -><u>FREE</u> 160-Point Inspection ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Vehicle research at <a title=www.BrochureLibrary.com href=https://www.BrochureLibrary.com target=_blank rel=noopener>www.BrochureLibrary.com</a> ->Preferred rate financing available ->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing. ------------------------------------------------------

2023 Mazda CX-50

40,196 KM

Details Description

$41,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Mazda CX-50

GT w Turbo | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Cam | USB

Watch This Vehicle
12949067

2023 Mazda CX-50

GT w Turbo | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Cam | USB

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

  1. 12949067
  2. 12949067
  3. 12949067
  4. 12949067
  5. 12949067
  6. 12949067
  7. 12949067
Contact Seller

$41,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
40,196KM
VIN 7MMVABDY9PN111335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
  • Interior Colour Heated Black w/Camel Stitching Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 40,196 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Sept 22 2029 OR 140 000KMS

->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Sept 22 2025

->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Sept 22 2029 OR 140 000 KMS

->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE

->FREE 160-Point Inspection

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Vehicle research at www.BrochureLibrary.com

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From City Mazda

Used 2023 Subaru ASCENT Onyx | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Cam | USB for sale in Halifax, NS
2023 Subaru ASCENT Onyx | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Cam | USB 52,948 KM $39,991 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mazda CX-5 Sport Design w/Turbo | Leather | Sunroof | Nav for sale in Halifax, NS
2023 Mazda CX-5 Sport Design w/Turbo | Leather | Sunroof | Nav 71,589 KM $35,991 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Nissan Murano SV | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Cam |USB | HtdWheel for sale in Halifax, NS
2024 Nissan Murano SV | Leather | Sunroof | Nav | Cam |USB | HtdWheel 50,464 KM $32,991 + tax & lic

Email City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

Call Dealer

844-850-XXXX

(click to show)

844-850-8658

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$41,991

+ taxes & licensing>

City Mazda

844-850-8658

2023 Mazda CX-50