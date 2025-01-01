$46,491+ tax & licensing
2024 Mazda CX-50
Meridian | Leather | Roof | Nav | Warranty to 2030
2024 Mazda CX-50
Meridian | Leather | Roof | Nav | Warranty to 2030
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$46,491
+ taxes & licensing
Used
28,795KM
VIN 7MMVABDY2RN158001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polymetal Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Terracotta Heated Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 28,795 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email City Mazda
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
$46,491
+ taxes & licensing
City Mazda
844-850-8658
2024 Mazda CX-50