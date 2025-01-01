Menu
2024 Mazda CX-50

28,795 KM

Details

$46,491

+ tax & licensing
2024 Mazda CX-50

Meridian | Leather | Roof | Nav | Warranty to 2030

12426081

2024 Mazda CX-50

Meridian | Leather | Roof | Nav | Warranty to 2030

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$46,491

+ taxes & licensing

Used
28,795KM
VIN 7MMVABDY2RN158001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polymetal Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Terracotta Heated Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 28,795 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$46,491

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

2024 Mazda CX-50