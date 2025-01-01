$45,991+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV
GS-L | Leather | Roof | Cam | USB | Bluetooth
2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV
GS-L | Leather | Roof | Cam | USB | Bluetooth
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$45,991
+ taxes & licensing
Used
32,649KM
VIN JM3KKCHD6R1104924
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour HEATED BLACK LEATHER
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 9276A
- Mileage 32,649 KM
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY:Aug 1 2030 OR 140 000KMS
->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Aug 1 2026 UNLIMTED MILEAGE
->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Aug 1 2030 or 140 000kms
->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY:Aug 1 2030 OR 140 000KMS
->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Aug 1 2026 UNLIMTED MILEAGE
->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Aug 1 2030 or 140 000kms
->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From City Mazda
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GT | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | USB | Keyless 63,974 KM $21,991 + tax & lic
2023 Mazda CX-50 GT | Roof | Nav | Cam | USB | Warranty to 2029 35,694 KM $36,991 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GT | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | Warranty to 2028 44,394 KM $24,991 + tax & lic
Email City Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
Call Dealer
844-850-XXXX(click to show)
$45,991
+ taxes & licensing
City Mazda
844-850-8658
2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV