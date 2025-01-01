Menu
500+Used * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? -><span style=text-decoration: underline;>FREE</span> POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Nov 22 2030 OR 140 000KMS -><span style=text-decoration: underline;>FREE</span> COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Nov 22 2026 UNLIMTED MILEAGE -><span style=text-decoration: underline;>FREE</span> 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Nov 22 2030 -><span style=text-decoration: underline;>FREE</span> 30 DAY OR 3,000KM <span style=text-decoration: underline;>EXCHANGE</span> PRIVILEGE -><u>FREE</u> 160-Point Inspection ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available <span>->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons</span> ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing. ------------------------------------------------------

2024 Mazda MAZDA3

11,113 KM

Details Description

$37,991

+ tax & licensing
2024 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport Suna | Leather | Roof | Cam | USB | HTD Wheel

12450001

2024 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport Suna | Leather | Roof | Cam | USB | HTD Wheel

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$37,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
11,113KM
VIN JM1BPBJY2R1701313

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ZIRCON SAND METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Heated Terracotta Leather
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 11,113 KM

Vehicle Description

City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

$37,991

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

2024 Mazda MAZDA3