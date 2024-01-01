Menu
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? ->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Oct 21 2034 OR 160,000KMS ->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Oct 21 2029 OR 100,000KMS ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available ->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing. ------------------------------------------------------

2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse

626 KM

Details Description

$34,091

+ tax & licensing
2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross SE | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Warranty to 2034

11977149

2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse

Cross SE | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Warranty to 2034

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

$34,091

+ taxes & licensing

Used
626KM
VIN JA4ATVAA3RZ630730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tarmac Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black heated cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 626 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Oct 21 2034 OR 160,000KMS

->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Oct 21 2029 OR 100,000KMS

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

$34,091

+ taxes & licensing

City Mazda

844-850-8658

2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse