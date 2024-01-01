$34,091+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross SE | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Warranty to 2034
2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse
Cross SE | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Warranty to 2034
Location
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$34,091
+ taxes & licensing
Used
626KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JA4ATVAA3RZ630730
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tarmac Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black heated cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 626 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Oct 21 2034 OR 160,000KMS
->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Oct 21 2029 OR 100,000KMS
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Oct 21 2034 OR 160,000KMS
->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Oct 21 2029 OR 100,000KMS
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From City Mazda
2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross SE | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Warranty to 2034 626 KM $34,091 + tax & lic
2022 Mazda CX-5 GS | Leatherette | Htd seats | Warranty to 2029 38,742 KM $32,491 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-3 GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Warranty to 2028 51,887 KM $22,991 + tax & lic
Email City Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
Call Dealer
844-850-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$34,091
+ taxes & licensing
City Mazda
844-850-8658
2024 Mitsubishi Eclipse