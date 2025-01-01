Menu
Standard SUV 4WD, LE S-AWC, 1-Speed Automatic, Gas/Electric I-4 2.4 L/144

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander

67,385 KM

$37,990

+ taxes & licensing
13129262

Location

Steele Auto Group

3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6

902-405-1177

Used
67,385KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4T5VA93RZ608509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Diamond
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 67,385 KM

Vehicle Description

Standard SUV 4WD, LE S-AWC, 1-Speed Automatic, Gas/Electric I-4 2.4 L/144

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Base
BLACK DIAMOND
BLACK MICROSUEDE/SYNTHETIC LEATHER SEATS

902-405-1177

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander