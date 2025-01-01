$37,990+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Mitsubishi Outlander
Plug-In Hybrid LE
Location
Steele Auto Group
3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
902-405-1177
Used
67,385KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4T5VA93RZ608509
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Diamond
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 67,385 KM
Vehicle Description
Standard SUV 4WD, LE S-AWC, 1-Speed Automatic, Gas/Electric I-4 2.4 L/144
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Base
BLACK DIAMOND
BLACK MICROSUEDE/SYNTHETIC LEATHER SEATS
Steele Mitsubishi (Halifax)
3681 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K 4X6
2024 Mitsubishi Outlander