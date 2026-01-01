$26,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Convenience
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Convenience
Location
Steele Auto Group
3343 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
902-407-8707
$26,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour *BLUE****
- Interior Colour *GREY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 33,381 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Subaru Crosstrek Convenience | Symmetrical AWD | EyeSight Safety | Heated Seats | Apple CarPlaySubaru Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) | Rates as low as 3.99%* | CPO Warranty IncludedAn easy fit for everyday Nova Scotia driving, whether you're heading across the MacKay Bridge for work or packing up for a weekend run out to Lawrencetown Beach, this Crosstrek delivers practical comfort and all-season confidence.The Convenience trim is where the Crosstrek really starts to shine for daily life, pairing Subarus 2.0L BOXER engine with a smooth Lineartronic CVT and the confidence of Symmetrical Full-Time AWD. The result is a composed, predictable drive that feels secure in changing Atlantic weather and relaxed on long highway stretches. This one-owner lease return has been well cared for, offering a clean, straightforward ownership history that adds real value for the next driver. Its raised ride height, balanced handling, and user-friendly interior make it ideal for everything from commuting through Halifax traffic to exploring gravel backroads across the Valley.Performance & Safety2.0L SUBARU BOXER 4-cylinder engineLineartronic CVT automatic transmissionSymmetrical Full-Time AWDEyeSight Driver Assist TechnologyAdaptive cruise controlPre-collision braking systemLane departure and sway warningVehicle Dynamics Control with traction controlX-Mode for enhanced low-traction capabilityComfort & TechHeated front seatsCloth upholsteryDual 7-inch touchscreen infotainment systemApple CarPlay & Android AutoBackup cameraKeyless entryAutomatic climate controlHeated side mirrorsSteering wheel audio and phone controlsContact Steele Subaru in Halifax to schedule your test drive and see how this Crosstrek fits your routine a smart way to stay ready for everything from weekday commutes to summer road trips across Nova Scotia.SUBARU CERTIFIED PRE-OWNEDThis vehicle is Subaru Certified Pre-Owned, having successfully passed a comprehensive 160-Point Inspection completed by Subaru factory-trained technicians to ensure quality and peace of mind. Any needed repair or maintenance is performed before the vehicle is certified, so it meets Subaru's standards for safety, security, and performance. Every Subaru CPO vehicle includes a CARFAX Vehicle History Report for full transparency. Your Subaru CPO also includes a Certified Limited Warranty with coverage based on age and mileage (minimum 3-month/5,000-km), with upgrade options available through Subaru Protection Plan. For added confidence, Subaru 360 C.A.R.E. 24-hour roadside assistance backed by CAA is included across Canada and the U.S., and you'll receive a one-time 10-day / 1,000-km exchange privilege with the selling dealer. Buy with confidence knowing this vehicle has been thoroughly checked and prepared to Subaru's standards. Trade-ins are always welcome, and we're here to help make your next vehicle purchase smooth and worry-free.Ask us about flexible financing or extended warranty options.*Limited time purchase financing offer provided through Subaru Financial Services by TCCI for qualifying Subaru Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles on approved credit. Rates are subject to change without notice. See your participating Subaru dealer for complete details, terms and conditions.All Wheel Drive, Alloy wheels, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Fully automatic headlights, Heated front seats, Radio: 7.0" Infotainment System w/AM/FM/MP3/WMA, STARLINK/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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902-407-8707