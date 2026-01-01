$31,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek
ONYX
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek
ONYX
Location
Steele Auto Group
3343 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5
902-407-8707
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour *BLUE
- Interior Colour *GREY
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 35,410 KM
Vehicle Description
This Subaru Crosstrek delivers a Regular Unleaded H-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 18" x 7" Split 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy -inc: Black finish, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park.*This Subaru Crosstrek Comes Equipped with These Options *Trip Computer, Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch, hill start assist, dual-function X-MODE, hill descent control, Subaru symmetrical full-time all-wheel drive system (AWD), gear position display, lock-up torque converter, 8-speed manual mode w/paddle shift controls, 2-mode SI-DRIVE and shift lock, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Tires: 225/55R18 All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Subaru STARLINK Connected Services -inc: free 3-year trial subscription, advanced automatic collision notification, enhanced roadside assistance, SOS emergency service, enhanced service appointment scheduler, concierge, stolen vehicle recovery/immobilizer, vehicle security alarm notification, boundary alert, curfew alert, speed alert, vehicle health, remote horn and lights, remote door lock and unlock, remote engine start and stop, remote vehicle locator, head unit firmware-over-the-air updates (FOTA) and remote tailgate unlock, Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection (SRVD) Blind Spot, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Smart Device Remote Engine Start.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Steele Subaru, 3737 Kempt Road, Halifax, NS B3K-4X6 to claim your Subaru Crosstrek!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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902-407-8707