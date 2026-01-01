$39,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Toyota RAV4
XLE | Cam | USB | Heated Seats | Bluetooth
2024 Toyota RAV4
XLE | Cam | USB | Heated Seats | Bluetooth
Location
Century Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
844-850-8658
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
29,958KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV1RC414720
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Sky Metallic
- Interior Colour Heated Black Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 29,958 KM
Vehicle Description
500+Used *
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: January 2026 or 60,000km
->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: January 2028 or 100,000km
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?
->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: January 2026 or 60,000km
->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: January 2028 or 100,000km
->FREE 160-Point Inspection
->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician
->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING
->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report
->Preferred rate financing available
->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons
------------------------------------------------------
The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.
------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Email Century Mazda
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Century Mazda
2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8
Call Dealer
844-850-XXXX(click to show)
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Century Mazda
844-850-8658
2024 Toyota RAV4