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Recent Arrival!Oxford White2025 Ford F-150 XLT4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 EcoBoostVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2025 Ford F-150

32,026 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14420724

2025 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
32,026KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW3L82SKD98959

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 32,026 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Oxford White2025 Ford F-150 XLT4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 EcoBoostVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 7 100 lbs (3 221 kgs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

(click to show)

902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
Quick Links
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2025 Ford F-150