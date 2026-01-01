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Recent Arrival!Odometer is 15597 kilometers below market average!Silver2025 Ford F-150 XLT4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 EcoBoostVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

2025 Ford F-150

13,746 KM

Details Description Features

$55,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle
14454043

2025 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Steele Auto Group

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

902-982-3808

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Contact Seller

$55,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
13,746KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW3L80SKF20895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # TL0895
  • Mileage 13,746 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!Odometer is 15597 kilometers below market average!Silver2025 Ford F-150 XLT4WD 10-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 EcoBoostVALUE MARKET PRICING!!, 4WD.ALL CREDIT APPLICATIONS ACCEPTED! ESTABLISH OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT HERE. APPLY AT https://steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6198 We know that you have high expectations in your car search in Halifax. So if youre in the market for a pre-owned vehicle that undergoes our exclusive inspection protocol, stop by Steele Ford Lincoln. Were confident we have the right vehicle for you. Here at Steele Ford Lincoln, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding customer expectations in all things automotive.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 7 100 lbs (3 221 kgs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Steele Ford Lincoln

3773 Windsor St., Halifax, NS B3K 5M2

Call Dealer

902-982-XXXX

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902-982-3808

Alternate Numbers
1-888-418-1090
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$55,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Steele Auto Group

902-982-3808

2025 Ford F-150