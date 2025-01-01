Menu
Account
Sign In
500+Used * Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle? -><u>FREE</u> POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Sept 30 2031 OR 140 000KMS -><u>FREE</u> COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Sept 30 2027 UNLIMITED MILEAGE -><u>FREE</u> 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Sept 30 2031 OR 140 000KMS -><u>FREE</u> 30 DAY OR 3,000KM <u>EXCHANGE</u> PRIVILEGE -><u>FREE</u> 160-Point Inspection ->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician ->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING ->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report ->Preferred rate financing available ->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons ------------------------------------------------------ The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing. ------------------------------------------------------

2025 Mazda CX-5

34,700 KM

Details Description

$36,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Mazda CX-5

GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless |

Watch This Vehicle
12890465

2025 Mazda CX-5

GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless |

Location

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

844-850-8658

  1. 12890465
  2. 12890465
  3. 12890465
  4. 12890465
  5. 12890465
  6. 12890465
  7. 12890465
Contact Seller

$36,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
34,700KM
VIN JM3KFBCLXS0565942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Heated Black Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 34,700 KM

Vehicle Description

500+Used *

Why buy a CenturyAuto used vehicle?

->FREE POWERTRAIN WARRANTY: Sept 30 2031 OR 140 000KMS

->FREE COMPREHENSIVE WARRANTY: Sept 30 2027 UNLIMITED MILEAGE

->FREE 24 HR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCE : Sept 30 2031 OR 140 000KMS

->FREE 30 DAY OR 3,000KM EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE

->FREE 160-Point Inspection

->Provincial MOTOR VEHICLE INSPECTION completed by a licensed Mazda technician

->Professional EXTERIOR & INTERIOR DETAILING

->TRANSPARENT – CarFax Report

->Preferred rate financing available

->Full tank/pack of fuel/electrons

------------------------------------------------------

The advertising price reflects a financed vehicle purchase and includes the $1,500 financing rebate. Prices will vary for vehicles purchased without financing.

------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From City Mazda

Used 2025 Mazda CX-5 GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless | for sale in Halifax, NS
2025 Mazda CX-5 GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless | 33,504 KM $36,991 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Mazda CX-5 GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless | for sale in Halifax, NS
2025 Mazda CX-5 GS | Cam | USB | HtdSeats | Bluetooth | Keyless | 36,183 KM $36,991 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 GT | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | USB | Htdseats for sale in Halifax, NS
2016 Mazda CX-5 GT | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | USB | Htdseats 156,000 KM $15,991 + tax & lic

Email City Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
City Mazda

City Mazda

2672 Robie St, Halifax, NS B3K 4N8

Call Dealer

844-850-XXXX

(click to show)

844-850-8658

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,991

+ taxes & licensing>

City Mazda

844-850-8658

2025 Mazda CX-5