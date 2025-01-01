2025 Porsche Boxster

Menu
*Now available at Porsche of Halifax*, this *2025 Porsche 718 Boxster* *Porsche Canada Demo* offers open-top driving pleasure with refined comfort and unmistakable Porsche style. Finished in *Arctic Grey* with a *Black Leather Interior* and showcases a premium selection of desirable factory options.*Included with a Porsche CPO Program Vehicle:* * *2 years of Unlimited-Kilometer Porsche Approved Warranty Coverage, starting either (A) The day after the New Vehicle Limited Warranty expires or (B) The day you take Delivery (if the New Vehicle Limited Warranty is expired)* * *A 111-Point Inspection performed by Porsche-trained technicians, using only genuine Porsche Parts.* * *For the duration of the Warranty period, 24-hour Porsche Roadside Assistance, including towing, emergency fuel delivery, lock out service, trip interruption coverage, and more.*==== Comfort & Everyday Usability ==== * *Ventilated Seats* for year-round comfort * *Heated Multifunction GT Sport Steering Wheel in Leather* * *Premium Package* adding upscale comfort and convenience * *Extended Range Fuel Tank (16.9 gal)* for longer drives between stops * *Luggage Net in Passenger Footwell* for practical storage * *LED Headlights with PDLS* for bright, efficient nighttime visibility==== Technology & Assistance ==== * *Lane Change Assist (LCA)* for added confidence on the highway * *Porsche Entry & Drive* for convenient keyless access * *Light Design Package* enhancing cabin ambiance * *BOSE® Surround Sound System* for immersive audio * *Power Folding Exterior Mirrors with Courtesy Lighting*==== Exterior Highlights ==== * *SportDesign Package* for a more aggressive, sculpted appearance * *20 Carrera S Wheels painted in Jet Black Metallic* * *Clear Taillights* and *Sport Tailpipes in Black* for a modern, refined finish * *Headlight Cleaning Covers in Arctic Grey* for a seamless, painted look * *Rear Side Air Intake Grilles Painted in Black* for subtle contrast * *718 Logo in High Gloss Black*==== Interior Design & Finishing Details ==== * *Leather Package with Sport Seats* for enhanced comfort and appearance * *Porsche Crest on Headrests* * *Interior Trim Painted in Exterior Color (Arctic Grey)* for cohesive styling * *Personalized Vehicle Keys Painted* with leather key pouch * *Stainless Steel Door-Sill Guards* * *Sport Pedals and Footrest*----------------------------------------The *2025 718 Boxster* in *Arctic Grey* delivers a perfect balance of engaging performance, everyday comfort, and striking design---enhanced by its careful use as a *PCL demo*. This is an outstanding opportunity to experience Porsches open-top roadster with premium options and exceptional presentation. *Now at Porsche of Halifax*---contact us today for your private viewing or test drive.

2025 Porsche Boxster

8,428 KM

2025 Porsche Boxster

718 Base

13178627

2025 Porsche Boxster

718 Base

Steele Auto Group

3367 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

902-453-8800

Used
8,428KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WP0CA2A86SK212631

  • Exterior Colour Arctic Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # PPA2631
  • Mileage 8,428 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Of Halifax

3367 Kempt Rd., Halifax, NS B3K 4X5

2025 Porsche Boxster