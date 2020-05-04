2016 Kia Soul

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear child safety locks

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s)
Seating
Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Front fog lamps
Powertrain
Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

4 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

Integrated roof antenna
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Floor mats
Windows
Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Air filtration
Trim
Body-coloured door handles
Suspension
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features
SPLASH GUARDS

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Rear centre armrest

Full Cloth Headliner

90 amp alternator

Outside temp gauge

Illuminated glove box

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

digital signal processor

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Cloth Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Rear cupholder

Black grille w/chrome surround

Bluetooth Connection

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Gasoline Fuel

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Analog Display

Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front Cigar Lighter(s)

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents

6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Spare Tire Mobility Kit

Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

54 L Fuel Tank

Engine: 1.6L GDI I4

Tires: P205/60R16 -inc: tire mobility kit

Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Stereo w/Sirius Satellite -inc: AUX and USB input ports, 6 speakers, Bluetooth wireless technology w/voice activation, steering wheel mounted audio controls

Fuel Capacity: 54L

Requires Subscription

