2016 Kia Soul

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear child safety locks
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Rear Side Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Front fog lamps
- Powertrain
- Front Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- 4 Cylinder Engine
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Integrated roof antenna
- Convenience
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Floor mats
- Windows
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- DEEP TINTED GLASS
- Comfort
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Air filtration
- Trim
- Body-coloured door handles
- Suspension
- Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
- Additional Features
- SPLASH GUARDS
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Rear centre armrest
- Full Cloth Headliner
- 90 amp alternator
- Outside temp gauge
- Illuminated glove box
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- digital signal processor
- Front Anti-Roll Bar
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Rear cupholder
- Black grille w/chrome surround
- Bluetooth Connection
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Gasoline Fuel
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Analog Display
- Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
- Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front Cigar Lighter(s)
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
- 36-Amp/Hr 410CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
- 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Spare Tire Mobility Kit
- Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- 54 L Fuel Tank
- Engine: 1.6L GDI I4
- Tires: P205/60R16 -inc: tire mobility kit
- Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Stereo w/Sirius Satellite -inc: AUX and USB input ports, 6 speakers, Bluetooth wireless technology w/voice activation, steering wheel mounted audio controls
- Fuel Capacity: 54L
- Requires Subscription
