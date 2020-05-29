- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear child safety locks
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Block Heater
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Floor mats
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Front fog lamps
- Steel spare wheel
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Stereo
- Compass
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- 6 Speakers
- Fixed antenna
- Powertrain
- Four Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- 8 Cylinder Engine
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Trim
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Body-coloured door handles
- Body-coloured grille
- Windows
- Power Rear Window
- Privacy Glass
- DEEP TINTED GLASS
- Comfort
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Additional Features
- Trailer Wiring Harness
- Wheel Locks
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Power Folding Mirrors
- 160 Amp Alternator
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HD shock absorbers
- Front map lights
- Front license plate bracket
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- Illuminated glove box
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Front Cupholder
- Electronic Transfer Case
- A/T
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Manual tilt steering column
- Rear cupholder
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Bluetooth Connection
- LED brakelights
- Gasoline Fuel
- 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
- 8-Speed A/T
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Urethane Gear Shift Knob
- Valet Function
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
- 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
- Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Vinyl Door Trim Insert
- 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
- 98.4 L Fuel Tank
- Auto Locking Hubs
- Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
- Electric Power-Assist Steering
- Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
- GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
- Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
- Regular Box Style
- Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
- Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
- Wheels w/Locks
- GPS Antenna Input
- BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
- 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
- Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
- Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
- Streaming Audio
- Front High-Back Seats
- Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
- 8.4" Touchscreen
- Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
- Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
- Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
- 1400# Maximum Payload
- Fuel Capacity: 98.4L
- Requires Subscription
