$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Canso Ford

902-625-1338

2016 RAM 1500

2016 RAM 1500

SPORT

2016 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

Canso Ford

9 MacIntosh Ave, Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3J5

902-625-1338

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 113,898KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5116817
  • Stock #: S9041C
  • VIN: 1C6RR7MT7GS351407
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Transmission
Automatic
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Floor mats
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Front fog lamps
  • Steel spare wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • 6 Speakers
  • Fixed antenna
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 8 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Body-coloured grille
Windows
  • Power Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Additional Features
  • Trailer Wiring Harness
  • Wheel Locks
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • 160 Amp Alternator
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HD shock absorbers
  • Front map lights
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Front Cupholder
  • Electronic Transfer Case
  • A/T
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Manual tilt steering column
  • Rear cupholder
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • LED brakelights
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
  • 8-Speed A/T
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
  • 2 LCD Monitors In The Front
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Vinyl Door Trim Insert
  • 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
  • 98.4 L Fuel Tank
  • Auto Locking Hubs
  • Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
  • Electric Power-Assist Steering
  • Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
  • GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)
  • Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
  • Regular Box Style
  • Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
  • Wheels w/Locks
  • GPS Antenna Input
  • BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
  • 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
  • Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
  • Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Streaming Audio
  • Front High-Back Seats
  • Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
  • 8.4" Touchscreen
  • Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
  • Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
  • 1400# Maximum Payload
  • Fuel Capacity: 98.4L
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canso Ford

Canso Ford

9 MacIntosh Ave, Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3J5

902-625-1338

