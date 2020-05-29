Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear child safety locks

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Block Heater

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Floor mats

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Seating Bucket Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season

Front fog lamps

Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

Compass

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

6 Speakers

Fixed antenna Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

8 Cylinder Engine

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Body-coloured door handles

Body-coloured grille Windows Power Rear Window

Privacy Glass

DEEP TINTED GLASS Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs

Additional Features Trailer Wiring Harness

Wheel Locks

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Power Folding Mirrors

160 Amp Alternator

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HD shock absorbers

Front map lights

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

Illuminated glove box

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Front Cupholder

Electronic Transfer Case

A/T

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Manual tilt steering column

Rear cupholder

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

LED brakelights

Gasoline Fuel

3.21 Rear Axle Ratio

8-Speed A/T

Delayed Accessory Power

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Valet Function

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

Redundant Digital Speedometer

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS

2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest

Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Vinyl Door Trim Insert

730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery

98.4 L Fuel Tank

Auto Locking Hubs

Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper

Electric Power-Assist Steering

Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown

GVWR: 3,129 kgs (6,900 lbs)

Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive

Regular Box Style

Tailgate Rear Cargo Access

Underhood And Pickup Cargo Box Lights

Wheels w/Locks

GPS Antenna Input

BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC

115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet

Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console

Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Streaming Audio

Front High-Back Seats

Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light

8.4" Touchscreen

Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage

Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

1400# Maximum Payload

Fuel Capacity: 98.4L

Requires Subscription

