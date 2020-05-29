- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Driver Knee Airbag
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear child safety locks
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Powertrain
-
- Front Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- 4 Cylinder Engine
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Exterior
-
- Rear Spoiler
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Steel Wheels
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Steel spare wheel
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- 6 Speakers
- Integrated roof antenna
- Windows
-
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- DEEP TINTED GLASS
- Comfort
-
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Manual air conditioning
- Air filtration
- Trim
-
- Additional Features
-
- Wheel Covers
- Back-Up Camera
- STANDARD PAINT
- Telematics
- Front-wheel drive
- Black door handles
- Driver foot rest
- Front map lights
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Front Centre Armrest
- Outside temp gauge
- Illuminated glove box
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Carpet Floor Trim
- Knee Air Bag
- Cloth Door Trim Insert
- A/T
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
- Lip Spoiler
- Rear cupholder
- Bluetooth Connection
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
- Gasoline Fuel
- 6-Speed A/T
- Cargo Space Lights
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
- Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Analog Display
- Engine: 2.5L I4
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
- 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Transmission w/Oil Cooler
- Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
- Black Side Windows Trim
- Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
- Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
- Seats w/Cloth Back Material
- Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
- 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
- Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
- Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
- Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
- 3.51 Axle Ratio
- Smart Device Integration
- Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
- Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
- GVWR: 2,095 kgs (4,620 lbs)
- Equipment Group 100A
- 61.7 L Fuel Tank
- Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Streaming Audio
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
- Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
- Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
- Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
- MAGNETIC
- Driver Restriction Features
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
- Tires: 235/55R17 -inc: mini space-saver spare tire
- Passenger Seat
- Corrosion Miles/km: Unlimited
- Corrosion Years: 5
- Drivetrain Miles/km: 100,000
- Drivetrain Years: 5
- Roadside Assistance Years: 5
- Basic Miles/km: 60,000
- Basic Years: 3
- Roadside Assistance Miles/km: 100,000
- CHARCOAL BLACK, CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
- Requires Subscription
- Wheels: 17" Steel w/Cover
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.