Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Driver Knee Airbag

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear child safety locks

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

4 Cylinder Engine

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Exterior Rear Spoiler

Tire Pressure Monitor

Steel Wheels

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance

Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

6 Speakers

Integrated roof antenna Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass

DEEP TINTED GLASS Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Manual air conditioning

Air filtration Trim Black grille

Additional Features Wheel Covers

Back-Up Camera

STANDARD PAINT

Telematics

Front-wheel drive

Black door handles

Driver foot rest

Front map lights

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Front Centre Armrest

Outside temp gauge

Illuminated glove box

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Knee Air Bag

Cloth Door Trim Insert

A/T

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Bluetooth Connection

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors

Gasoline Fuel

6-Speed A/T

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Analog Display

Engine: 2.5L I4

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

4 12V DC Power Outlets

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Transmission w/Oil Cooler

Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park

Black Side Windows Trim

Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Battery w/Run Down Protection

Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim

Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer

Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

3.51 Axle Ratio

Smart Device Integration

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents

GVWR: 2,095 kgs (4,620 lbs)

Equipment Group 100A

61.7 L Fuel Tank

Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Streaming Audio

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage

Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift

MAGNETIC

Driver Restriction Features

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert

Tires: 235/55R17 -inc: mini space-saver spare tire

Passenger Seat

Corrosion Miles/km: Unlimited

Corrosion Years: 5

Drivetrain Miles/km: 100,000

Drivetrain Years: 5

Roadside Assistance Years: 5

Basic Miles/km: 60,000

Basic Years: 3

Roadside Assistance Miles/km: 100,000

CHARCOAL BLACK, CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS

Requires Subscription

Wheels: 17" Steel w/Cover

