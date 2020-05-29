Menu
$17,959

+ taxes & licensing

Canso Ford

902-625-1338

Contact Seller
2018 Ford Escape

2018 Ford Escape

S FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Ford Escape

S FWD

Location

Canso Ford

9 MacIntosh Ave, Hawkesbury, NS B9A 3J5

902-625-1338

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$17,959

+ taxes & licensing

  • 57,035KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5158502
  • Stock #: E7043
  • VIN: 1FMCU0F72JUA00867
Exterior Colour
Magnetic
Interior Colour
Charcoal Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Driver Knee Airbag
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear child safety locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
  • Steel spare wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • 6 Speakers
  • Integrated roof antenna
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
  • DEEP TINTED GLASS
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Manual air conditioning
  • Air filtration
Trim
  • Black grille
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Back-Up Camera
  • STANDARD PAINT
  • Telematics
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Black door handles
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front map lights
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Front Centre Armrest
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Illuminated glove box
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • A/T
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
  • Gasoline Fuel
  • 6-Speed A/T
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Metal-Look Gear Shift Knob
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Analog Display
  • Engine: 2.5L I4
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Transmission w/Oil Cooler
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Black Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
  • Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer
  • Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • 3.51 Axle Ratio
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • GVWR: 2,095 kgs (4,620 lbs)
  • Equipment Group 100A
  • 61.7 L Fuel Tank
  • Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Streaming Audio
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
  • Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
  • Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift
  • MAGNETIC
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
  • Tires: 235/55R17 -inc: mini space-saver spare tire
  • Passenger Seat
  • Corrosion Miles/km: Unlimited
  • Corrosion Years: 5
  • Drivetrain Miles/km: 100,000
  • Drivetrain Years: 5
  • Roadside Assistance Years: 5
  • Basic Miles/km: 60,000
  • Basic Years: 3
  • Roadside Assistance Miles/km: 100,000
  • CHARCOAL BLACK, CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS
  • Requires Subscription
  • Wheels: 17" Steel w/Cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

