2005 Saturn Ion

0 KM

Details Description Features

$1,599

+ tax & licensing
$1,599

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-543-3344

2005 Saturn Ion

2005 Saturn Ion

Sedan Uplevel

2005 Saturn Ion

Sedan Uplevel

Location

Steele Auto Group

15109 Highway 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X4

902-543-3344

$1,599

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5869248
  • Stock #: U3769A
  • VIN: 1G8AL52F65Z173769

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U3769A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is sold as traded and we suggest it be taken to a mechanic prior to purchase!Remember, the best deals on the South Shore are at Bridgewater Volkswagen.Call today (902) 543-3344 or visit us at 15109 Highway 3 in Hebbville!Get approved today with any credit situation at:https://www.steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6184

Vehicle Features

2.2L DOHC SFI 16-VALVE 4-CYL ECOTEC ENGINE (STD)

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Bridgewater Volkswagen

15109 Highway 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X4

