Menu
Account
Sign In
$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-543-3344

Contact Seller
2007 Honda Civic

2007 Honda Civic

EX | Sunroof | 5 Speed Manual

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Honda Civic

EX | Sunroof | 5 Speed Manual

Location

Steele Auto Group

15109 Highway 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X4

902-543-3344

  1. 5178620
  2. 5178620
  3. 5178620
  4. 5178620
  5. 5178620
  6. 5178620
  7. 5178620
  8. 5178620
  9. 5178620
Contact Seller

$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 240,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5178620
  • Stock #: U3650A
  • VIN: 2HGFG11897H003650
Exterior Colour
Royal Blue Pearl
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5
LOCATED AT
Bridgewater VW
15109 Highway 3
Hebbville B4V-6X4
(902) 543-3344
1 (888) 622-6289

This vehicle is sold as traded and we recommend it be taken to a mechanic prior to purchase.Remember, the best deals on the South Shore are at Bridgewater Volkswagen.

Call today (902) 543-3344 or visit us at 15109 Highway 3 in Hebbville!

Get approved today with any credit situation at:https://www.steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6184

No Warranty.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Steele Auto Group

2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 40,026 KM
$17,977 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Corolla ...
 27,118 KM
$19,977 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 32,943 KM
$20,977 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Bridgewater Volkswagen

15109 Highway 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X4

Call Dealer

902-543-XXXX

(click to show)

902-543-3344

Alternate Numbers
888-622-6289
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory