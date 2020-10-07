Menu
2008 Mitsubishi Outlander

0 KM

Details Description

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Steele Auto Group

902-543-3344

2008 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES

ES

2008 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES

Location

Steele Auto Group

15109 Highway 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X4

902-543-3344

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5869254
  • Stock #: U1860A
  • VIN: JA4LT21W18Z601860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # U1860A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is sold as traded and we suggest it be taken to a mechanic prior to purchase!Remember, the best deals on the South Shore are at Bridgewater Volkswagen.Call today (902) 543-3344 or visit us at 15109 Highway 3 in Hebbville!Get approved today with any credit situation at:https://www.steeleadvantagefinancing.com/6184

Steele Auto Group

Steele Auto Group

Bridgewater Volkswagen

15109 Highway 3, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X4

902-543-3344

888-622-6289
