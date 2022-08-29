Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

208,131 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

902-543-9542

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

Location

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

902-543-9542

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

208,131KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9202471
  • Stock #: 23039A
  • VIN: 5XYZHDAG9BG040643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 208,131 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Forbes Kia Bridgewater

2019 Kia Sportage EX
 112,279 KM
$26,950 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Optima
40,938 KM
$22,950 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Jett...
 134,806 KM
$16,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Forbes Kia Bridgewater

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

Call Dealer

902-543-XXXX

(click to show)

902-543-9542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory