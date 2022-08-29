$13,450+ tax & licensing
$13,450
+ taxes & licensing
Forbes Kia Bridgewater
902-543-9542
2012 Honda CR-V
EX-L
Location
15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2
173,313KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9079240
- Stock #: U1208A
- VIN: 2HKRM4H72CH112746
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 173,313 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
5 Speed Automatic
