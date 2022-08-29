Menu
2012 Honda CR-V

173,313 KM

$13,450

+ tax & licensing
EX-L

Location

Forbes Kia Bridgewater

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

173,313KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9079240
  • Stock #: U1208A
  • VIN: 2HKRM4H72CH112746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 173,313 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

15094 Highway 3 Auto Row, Hebbville, NS B4V 6X2

